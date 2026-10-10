/Over 7,000 detained, Rs 2,000 crore lost: Inside the day CJP was stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar

In New Delhi, only people with valid ID cards were let through after checks, and others were sent by other routes. At the Singhu border, cars and buses were searched and traffic challans were issued. Vehicles queued for long stretches on key routes. According to the programme, about 43,000 Delhi Police personnel were deployed, which made it almost impossible for protesters to reach Jantar Mantar. A separate point in the report said about 20,000 security personnel formed a ring within a 4km radius of the site.