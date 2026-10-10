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Over 7,000 detained, Rs 2,000 crore lost: Inside the day CJP was stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar

The programme compared the numbers with past events. About 5,500 people were detained in a single day during the anti-CAA protests in December 2019. On 10 August, 12,000 were detained in Tripura during a "Jail Bharo" movement by farmers and workers. During the 1974 railway strike, 50,000 protesters were arrested over 20 days, about 2,500 a day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 10:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Over 7,000 detained, Rs 2,000 crore lost: Inside the day CJP was stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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