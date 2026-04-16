Over 800 terrorists at 70+ launch pads in PoK waiting to enter India: Intel report

Recent intelligence reports indicate a sharp surge in the presence of terrorists at launch pads situated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to estimates, more than 800 terrorists, with some intelligence inputs suggesting a potential figure of 1,000 to 1,500 infiltrators, are currently stationed at approximately 70 to 72 reactivated launch pads.

This represents a significant increase compared to figures recorded in late 2025, when intelligence agencies reported the presence of approximately 100 to 120 terrorists across six to seven launch pads.

The new report specifically mentions the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). These Pakistan-based organizations have consistently received support from the ISI for operations targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

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This assessment is further corroborated by a March 2026 report from the US Congressional Research Service, which identifies Pakistan as a persistent hub for terrorist groups targeting India.

These figures follow India's 'Operation Sindoor', conducted in May 2025, during which nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK were struck in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack of April 22, 2025. In the aftermath of the operation, Pakistan initially dismantled or dispersed its bases; this included relocating some launch pads to interior regions, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, by late 2025 and early 2026, the process of reactivating these bases had begun, initially involving small groups, but now occurring on a significantly larger scale, as highlighted in the report

The report further notes that the ISI has systematically relocated its terrorist launch pads to interior regions, referred to as "depth areas", situated at a considerable distance from both the LoC and the International Border. This is a calculated maneuver designed to minimize potential casualties resulting from Indian surveillance, artillery fire, drone strikes, and possible aerial or missile attacks. It is reported that the ISI has relocated 72 terrorist launch pads to these interior regions. Twelve of these launch pads are situated in the interior areas of Sialkot and Zafarwal, located near the International Border within Pakistan's Punjab province. The remaining launch pads are located in PoK and other remote or interior regions of Pakistani Punjab.

Intelligence reports have revealed another significant pattern, indicating that Pakistan's ISI and military are planning large-scale, coordinated infiltration attempts utilizing 70 reactivated launch pads situated near the International Border and within PoK. Their clear expectation is that by simultaneously dispatching a large number of terrorists, at least some of them will inevitably succeed in infiltrating.

Rather than relying on sporadic and isolated attempts, which are frequently thwarted by Indian security forces, their current strategy involves launching simultaneous and coordinated infiltration bids from multiple distinct points along both the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB). Groups comprising 10 to 15 terrorists are to be dispatched concurrently in order to overwhelm Indian security forces and compel them to disperse across multiple locations. They operate on the premise that "at least a few terrorists are bound to succeed in infiltrating." Their primary focus has now shifted away from relying on weakened local networks, centering instead on highly trained foreign terrorists, specifically those affiliated with the LeT and JeM.

According to sources, Pakistan's objective is to capitalize on global instability and ongoing conflicts, such as those currently unfolding in the Middle East. There are also reports indicating that, following the failures encountered during 'Operation Sindoor,' terrorist organizations are exerting immense pressure on the ISI to carry out "concrete actions" in Jammu and Kashmir. This very pressure has resulted in a significant surge in the number of terrorists.

Over the past few months, numerous infiltration attempts have been consistently foiled. In the month of March alone, several infiltration bids were thwarted in Uri, Nowshera, and Rajouri, while a similar attempt was successfully foiled in Sunderbani in February.

Intelligence agencies have advised the Indian Army, the BSF, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to maintain a state of "ultra-high alert." To this end, they have been directed to further fortify the multi-tiered security grid designed to thwart infiltration, a strategy that includes maintaining strict surveillance through the use of drones, sensors, and thermal imaging. Additionally, they have been advised to intensify patrols in border areas and to increase the deployment of "Quick-Reaction Teams."

Sources further revealed that following the destruction of forward launch pads during 'Operation Sindoor,' Pakistan adopted a strategy of relocating these facilities to safer locations deeper within its territory. This shift initially resulted in the dispersal of terrorists and a temporary reduction in infiltration pressure in the aftermath of the operation. By late 2025, however, efforts to reactivate and reconstruct these facilities were already underway; consequently, the number of terrorists present at these launch pads is now estimated to exceed 800, distributed across 70 to 72 active launch pads. Some reports also indicate that, for the purpose of training, terrorists are occasionally moved into Pakistani Army bunkers or into the dense forested regions of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This approach reflects Pakistan's persistent strategy, through which it seeks to evade accountability and safeguard its assets while simultaneously maintaining pressure on Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, the local security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir has been bolstered; this includes intensified patrolling, improved intelligence coordination, and a state of full readiness to counter infiltration attempts. While the majority of infiltration bids have been foiled in recent months, the increased presence of terrorists underscores the persistent challenges emanating from across the border. Consequently, Indian security forces, including the Indian Army and the BSF, have been placed on high alert, not only along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir but also in Punjab.

Security forces have now begun to place greater emphasis on long-range surveillance, counter-drone measures, and intelligence gathering within these interior regions. The Army and the BSF have affirmed that they are maintaining a strict vigil over these interior areas and remain fully prepared to take decisive action should the need arise.