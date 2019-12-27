Over 87 lakh pledge support to Zee News' campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act

NEW DELHI: The Zee News' campaign to create awareness among the public about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, which triggered violent protests across the country, has so far received the support of more than 87 lakh people and is looking to cross the one crore mark soon.

Zee News launched the public awareness campaign on Saturday (December 21) to dispel the myths and rumours surrounding the new law. Since then, the Zee News initiative has received a massive response with more than 87 lakh people pledging their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act till 10 am, Friday (December 27, 2019).

Owing to immense public support, the Zee News campaign has become the biggest-ever digital initiative in the country.

Through its campaign, Zee News is seeking the support of the people via a missed call. If you support the Citizenship Amendment Act, all you need to do is give a missed call on 7836800500 and 7834998998, which are toll-free numbers. The missed call on these numbers means that you are in support of the new Act.

Massive and violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have rocked the nation with the situation escalating in several places including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and other Northeastern states.

Zee News has repeatedly urged its viewers and the common public not to believe in rumours and indulge in violence over the citizenship law.

The CAA aims to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Along with violent anti-CAA protests, assemblies and marches are also being held in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country with the demonstrators hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a strong legislation, which aims at granting a dignified life to Hindu and other religious persecuted minorities from three neighbouring nations.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced a communication campaign to counter misinformation spread by Congress and other opposition parties over the new law leading to violent protests. “The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav announced.