Over 90,000 Devotees Attend Buddha Relics Exposition In Russia Before Return To India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday returned to India from Russia with holy relics of Lord Buddha, following a week-long public exposition in Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, Europe’s only Buddhist-majority region.

The exposition, held from October 11 to 18 at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, also known as the "Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha," drew over 90,000 devotees and was hailed as a historic homecoming of faith, highlighting the shared Buddhist heritage and strengthening cultural ties between India and Russia.

October 19, 2025

The relics, recognised as a National Treasure of India, had been brought to Elista by a high-level Indian delegation led by Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, along with senior Indian monks. The delegation conducted special religious ceremonies and blessings for the people of Kalmykia, the only European region with a majority Buddhist population.

This landmark exhibition, the first of its kind in the Russian Republic, highlighted the enduring cultural and civilizational ties between India and Russia. It also celebrated the legacy of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the revered Buddhist monk and diplomat from Ladakh, who played a key role in revitalising Buddhism in Mongolia and rekindling interest in Buddha Dharma across Russian regions such as Kalmykia, Buryatia, and Tuva.