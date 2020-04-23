Over 93% trust Narendra Modi govt will handle coronavirus COVID-19 crisis well: Survey

New Delhi: An astounding 93.5 per cent people in the country believe that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is handling the coronavirus outbreak effectively, a survey revealed on Thursday. The central government had imposed a 21-day nation-wide lockdown on March 25, which was later extended till May 3.

According to the IANS-C-voter Covid-19 tracker, the number of people who laid trust on the Modi government on the first day of the lockdown was 76.8 but that has now increased to 93.5 per cent as of April 21.

In the survey, the statement -- "I think the Indian government is handling the coronavirus (outbreak) well" -- was put forth before people between March 16 to April 21 and their answers were sought.

On April 16, 75.8 percent people said that they have faith in the government, but the percentage increased after the stringent curbs were imposed in the country.

Interestingly, overall confidence in the incumbent government saw a sharp rise on April 1. A 89.9 percent people believed that the government is working well in comparison to March 31, when the percentage was 79.4.

Amit Shah praises PM Modi's steps against Covid-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and simultaneously helping the world community. In a tweet, Shah said "truth is evident", every Indian was feeling safe and trusting Modi`s leadership.

"The entire world is praising Modi, the way he is handling Covid-19 global pandemic and taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times," Shah tweeted.

Shah also referred to a survey by a US-based research firm of world leaders and their performances during the Covid-19 outbreak and claimed Modi was ahead of Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron in approval ratings in their respective countries.

"Modi has consistently stayed above the 50-point mark, way ahead of other global leaders. By April 13, he was nearing the global high of 75," Shah said.

The survey conducted by Morning Consult comprised 447 daily interviews per non-US leader (7,039 for Trump) between January 1 and April 14. It`s not clear if the survey and its results are endorsed by the leaders of other nations, or if those surveyed were asked about leaders of countries other than their own.

On Wednesday, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates lauded Modi`s efforts to combat coronavirus. Gates said he was glad that the Indian government tapped its exceptional digital capabilities to formulate responses to Covid-19.

Earlier this month, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had lauded Modi`s steps to help the poor during the nationwide lockdown.