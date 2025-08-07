Over 99 Lakh Foreign Tourists Visited India In 2024; Over 3 Crore Indians Travelled Abroad The Same Year: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

Over 99 lakh foreign tourists visited India, while over 3 crore Indians travelled abroad in 2024, the Central government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that the number of foreign tourist arrivals stood at 99,51,722.

In 2023, the number stood at 95,20,928 while 64,37,467 foreign tourists arrived in the country.

The highest number of foreign tourists arrived from the United States (18,04,586). This was followed by Bangladesh (17,50,165), and in third place was the United Kingdom (10,22,587).

The Central government also informed that more than 77 lakh Indian nationals visited the UAE in 2024.

34,23,711 Indian nationals visited Saudi Arabia, while 21,43,909 Indian nationals visited the US.

The data was provided by the Bureau of Immigration, as noted in the official statement by the Ministry of Tourism.

Earlier on July 25, Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had answered in the Lok Sabha about India's potential for international tourism and steps in place or planned to further capitalise on it for economic growth and global positioning.

MoS Singh had highlighted that the Government of India acknowledges the potential of international tourism as a contributor to economic growth, employment generation, and enhancing India's global profile.

He mentioned that these include supporting participation of Central and State Governments, tourism boards, and industry stakeholders in major overseas tourism trade fairs and exhibitions; organisation of Tourism Roadshows; engagements with local tour operators and other industry stakeholders; organisation of B2B meetings and familiarization (FAM) trips; and India tourism publicity campaigns, including through the social media.

MoS Singh also underlined that international air connectivity has improved through bilateral arrangements for direct flights that support foreign tourist arrivals.