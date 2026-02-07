Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014743https://zeenews.india.com/india/over-dozen-people-wounded-after-swing-collapsed-at-surajkund-mela-3014743.html
NewsIndiaOver a dozen injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad
SURAJKUND MELA

Over a dozen injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad

Nearly a dozen people were injured, one seriously, when a Tsunami swing collapsed due to a mechanical fault at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Over a dozen injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad(Image: IANS)

Nearly a dozen people suffered injuries, including one serious case, when a Tsunami swing collapsed at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, on Saturday evening, according to police.

The ride failed due to a suspected mechanical fault around 7 p.m., while about 15 passengers were onboard, officials added.

Bystanders and rescuers claimed Palwal Inspector Jagdish Prasad died in the accident, but authorities have not officially confirmed any fatalities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The swing broke and fell on the ground with a loud thud, kicking up a cloud a dust, triggering a stampede as visitors mistook it to be a terror strike," a visitor said.

Soon after the swing collapsed, the entire Mela ground was evacuated and District Magistrate Ayush Sinha led the rescue operations with other agencies and oversaw the shifting of the injured to hospital.

Officials of the district administration, police and the managing director of tourism department also joined the rescue operations.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, an official said.

Earlier on Saturday, strong wings brought down a gate structure near entrance number 2, injuring a visitor who was rushed to B.K. Hospital for treatment.

The Mela was inaugurated on January 31 and it will run until February 15.

At the inauguration, Haryana Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma told IANS that the event goes beyond a typical mela—it's a vibrant "craft festival" attracting huge crowds even before opening day.

Last year featured 44 countries, but this edition exceeds expectations with over 50 nations participating.

Nearly 700 participants have arrived already, with visitor numbers projected to top the 15-16 lakh seen previously.

 

(with IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out T20 World Cup opener
Why Jasprit Bumrah is sidelined for India’s T20 WC 2026 opener against USA?
Hardik Pandya ICC trophies target
'I Want to scare everyone': Hardik Pandya fires brutal warning to oppositions
India trade deals
Explained | Secret behind India’s tough stand on farm & dairy in trade talks
India Pakistan T20 World Cup match
Pakistan may agree to play India on Feb 15 as ICC talks begin: Report
The 50
The 50: Rajat Dalal vs Prince Narula Who is more educated, richer?
Ministry of Textiles
US deal to play pivotal role in India achieving USD 100 billion textiles
Propose Day 2026
Propose Day 2026: Date, history, significance & sweet ways to celebrate
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay commission survey 2026: Website live, Last date March 16— Link inside
England playing XI vs Nepal
T20 World Cup 2026: England confirm playing XI for Nepal clash
30 mins delivery
M- Now Reaches Tier 2-3 cities, Myntra Expands Delivery Starting 30-Mins