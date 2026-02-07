Over a dozen injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad

Nearly a dozen people suffered injuries, including one serious case, when a Tsunami swing collapsed at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, on Saturday evening, according to police.

The ride failed due to a suspected mechanical fault around 7 p.m., while about 15 passengers were onboard, officials added.

Bystanders and rescuers claimed Palwal Inspector Jagdish Prasad died in the accident, but authorities have not officially confirmed any fatalities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The swing broke and fell on the ground with a loud thud, kicking up a cloud a dust, triggering a stampede as visitors mistook it to be a terror strike," a visitor said.



Soon after the swing collapsed, the entire Mela ground was evacuated and District Magistrate Ayush Sinha led the rescue operations with other agencies and oversaw the shifting of the injured to hospital.



Officials of the district administration, police and the managing director of tourism department also joined the rescue operations.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, an official said.



Earlier on Saturday, strong wings brought down a gate structure near entrance number 2, injuring a visitor who was rushed to B.K. Hospital for treatment.



The Mela was inaugurated on January 31 and it will run until February 15.

At the inauguration, Haryana Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma told IANS that the event goes beyond a typical mela—it's a vibrant "craft festival" attracting huge crowds even before opening day.

Last year featured 44 countries, but this edition exceeds expectations with over 50 nations participating.

Nearly 700 participants have arrived already, with visitor numbers projected to top the 15-16 lakh seen previously.

(with IANS inputs)