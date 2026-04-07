Over to voters as curtain falls on high decibel Kerala Assembly poll campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the stroke of 6 PM on Tuesday, the curtains came down on more than three weeks of relentless, high voltage campaigning for the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections, leaving behind a state charged with anticipation and political theatre at its peak. The finale was nothing short of grand. Across Kerala, cadres of all three major fronts, the LDF, UDF, and NDA leading with their candidates, poured onto the streets in a dazzling show of strength.

This is one moment when there are smiles on the faces of each and every candidate under the assumption that they are going to win. Road shows, drum beats, colourful processions, and slogan shouting supporters turned towns and villages into arenas of celebration. It was a spectacle unique to Kerala’s electoral culture, one last burst of energy on the penultimate day before the silence descends.

For many, it felt less like the end of campaigning and more like the closing act of a political Broadway show. Wednesday now marks the mandatory “silent campaign” period, when the din of loudspeakers gives way to quiet and reflection. Leaders are bound by law to return to their respective constituencies, recalibrating their final moves before polling day.

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And then comes Thursday, the D-Day. Over 27.1 million voters will decide who governs the state, when they press the EVM button. At the heart of the contest is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is seeking a historic third-consecutive term, an achievement unprecedented in Kerala’s fiercely cyclical political landscape.

The LDF is banking on continuity and its development narrative to script history. The Congress-led UDF, however, exudes confidence.

Its star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi, campaigning in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, asserted that the alliance would win “hands down” and form the next government, riding on what it sees as strong anti-incumbency sentiments and emotive issues.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is eyeing a breakthrough. State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has expressed absolute confidence that the party will not only open its account in the 140 member Kerala Assembly after drawing a blank in 2021, but win multiple seats, positioning itself as a decisive player in the state's politics.

The campaign, marked by fierce rhetoric, high-profile road shows, and even sharp exchanges between leaders like Revanth Reddy and Vijayan, has only added to the charged atmosphere.

Heavy security has been deployed statewide to ensure that the celebratory fervour does not spill into conflict. In several constituencies, rival fronts concluded their campaigns at common venues, underscoring both the intensity and the democratic spirit of the contest.

Now, as the noise fades and the state pauses for breath, Kerala stands at the cusp of decision. The claims are many, the confidence high, but in the end, it is the voter who will have the final word.