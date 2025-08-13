In a biting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent threat in the context of the Indus Waters Treaty, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi sent a stern message: "BrahMos hai humare paas (We have the BrahMos)." Owaisi told the Pakistani leader not to "talk such nonsense" and pointed out that such threats would be of no consequence to India.

The exchange came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that "the enemy" (India) would not be able to snatch "even one drop" of Pakistan's water. Speaking during a ceremony in Islamabad, Sharif announced, "I want to make known to the enemy today that if you threaten to sieze our water, then keep in mind that you cannot grab even one drop of Pakistan." He went on to threaten that if India made such a try, "you will be once again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears."

India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23, 2025, as part of retaliatory actions following a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, that left 26 dead. Pakistan has always claimed that any move to strangle its water flow would amount to an act of war.

It is not the first time Owaisi has responded sharply to Islamabad's threats. Earlier, he had denounced comments made by Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, who had made 'nuclear' warnings directed at India, specifically pointing out that these comments were being made from American soil. "Pakistan Army Chief's threats & rhetoric against India are condemnable. That he issued it from the US soil makes it worse. It warrants a Political response by the Modi government & not only the MEA statement, Government must protest and bring the issue to US's notice strongly," Owaisi had tweeted on X.

In further heated words, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty also made a warning on Tuesday in connection with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statements about India and the Indus Treaty. Bhutto had claimed that the proposed projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indus river system was a direct threat to the water security of Pakistan and described the diversion of the Indus river as an attack on Pakistani "history, culture, and civilisation," particularly Sindh.

In response to Bhutto's comments, Mithun Chakraborty, the leader of BJP, said, "Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega (If such statements continue and we lose our patience, then BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another)."