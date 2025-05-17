Owaisi Calls All-Party Delegation Visit 'Important Task', Says 'Pakistan Wants To destabilise India'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday emphasised that the upcoming all-party delegation visit is beyond party lines and of significant importance. He said that a detailed meeting would be held before the delegation sets out, calling it an "important task" and vowing to fulfil the responsibility well.

"...This is not about any party affiliation... We will have a more detailed meeting before leaving... This is an important task. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well," Owaisi said in conversation with ANI.

He further informed that he belongs to the group of Baijayant Jay Panda and said, "I think this group will include Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. The countries I think we'll be going to are the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Denmark," he added.

Owaisi said that the all-party delegation represents the Government of India and will convey the message that Pakistan wants to destabilise our country.

"We are representing the government of India and our country... We are going to those countries to tell how our daughters are getting widowed, our children are being orphaned, and how Pakistan wants to destabilise our country," AIMIM chief said.

He added that India is the fifth-largest economy, and if there is any destabilisation in India, it will affect the whole world.

"We are the fifth-largest economy. If there is destabilisation in India, it will affect the whole world... Never forget that 21 civilians have also been killed (in cross-border shelling). Four children were killed in Pooch. Five of our jawans were killed. We will present all this to the countries... We will present the Indian government's vision to the best of our capability," he added.

A seven-member all-party delegation is scheduled to visit key partner countries later this month, including members of the UN Security Council, as part of Operation Sindoor and India's ongoing efforts against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation will be led by prominent Members of Parliament: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde.