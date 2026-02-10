‘Owaisi is BJP’s only God’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy targets Saffron party

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy targeted the BJP, saying it prioritises AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over Lord Rama and treats him as a "lifeline" to win votes.

He criticised the BJP's repeated portrayal of Owaisi as a villain while questioning why the party cannot curb his influence.

In a press meet on Monday, Telangana CM said, "This is the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party. If you analyse it, for them, there is only one god, Asaduddin Owaisi. They casually utter Lord Rama's name, but the one they bow to every day is Asaduddin Owaisi. You know how people talk about a "life line"? Their lifeline itself is Asaduddin Owaisi. See how many times they remember Rama's name without mentioning Owaisi, and how many times they remember Owaisi's name; this should be examined."

"Every time, they turn Asaduddin Owaisi into an "Aladdin's magic lamp" and ask for votes. After all, all the governments are yours, aren't they? If Asaduddin Owaisi is such a villain, why are you unable to control him?" Reddy said.

Reddy criticised the BJP for provoking religious sentiments and portraying AIMIM leaders as "demons" to seek votes, calling such tactics the "height of ideological poverty" and urging people to reconsider their choice in the upcoming elections.

"In a democracy, the AIMIM is also a political party that contests elections. Where they win, they win; where they lose, they lose. They contested in Gujarat, in Uttar Pradesh, in Bihar, and even in West Bengal, where they won five seats. They, too, are a political organisation, a political party. But for how long will you keep portraying them as ghosts and ask for votes?" he said.

"Therefore, merely provoking religious hatred, portraying leaders of certain political parties as demons, and trying to survive politically through that is the height of ideological poverty. Seeing this ideological poverty, should the people of Telangana vote for the BJP or not, you must think about it," Reddy further said.