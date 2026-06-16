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Owaisi’s 2027 UP election playbook: AIMIM signals openness to anti-BJP front, Congress denies alliance

Meanwhile,  Congress dismissed any possibility of a compromise with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, senior Masood stated that the fight against communalism must target all its forms equally.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Owaisi’s 2027 UP election playbook: AIMIM signals openness to anti-BJP front, Congress denies alliance
Image Credit: IANS

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