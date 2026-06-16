/Owaisi’s 2027 UP election playbook: AIMIM signals openness to anti-BJP front, Congress denies alliance

As political parties gear up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has indicated that his party is open to joining a broader opposition alliance to prevent the BJP from returning to power. During his visit to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Owaisi said AIMIM had learned from its unsuccessful 2017 Assembly election campaign and was strengthening its organisational network across the state under the leadership of state president Shaukat Ali.
Stressing the need to avoid a split in opposition votes, Owaisi said he was willing to be part of an anti-BJP coalition and rejected allegations that AIMIM acts as a spoiler for secular parties.
"There are elections in UP in 2027, so our party leader, Shaukat Ali, and the entire team are working on preparations for that," he said.
Owaisi stated explicitly that he is willing to join an anti-BJP coalition to prevent a fracture of opposition votes.
Pushing back against recurring allegations that AIMIM splits secular votes to the BJP's advantage, Owaisi pointed out internal cross-voting within other opposition parties, notably referencing recent Rajya Sabha election defections from the Congress and RJD.
He pointed to instances of cross-voting by opposition legislators, including Congress and RJD MLAs in recent Rajya Sabha elections, arguing that AIMIM is often unfairly blamed for opposition setbacks. Owaisi also recalled that his party had previously sought alliances in states such as Bihar, but those overtures were ignored.
"I went there and said that if an alliance is formed to prevent the BJP from coming to power again, I am ready... Our goal is to ensure that our party candidates who succeed there become MLAs. It is not a question of division. I said the same thing in Bihar, to ally with us. A letter was even written by our president, Akhtarul Iman. It was ignored, and you saw the outcome. In the Rajya Sabha elections, three Congress MLAs and one Muslim MLA from the RJD did not support them," said Owaisi.
Showing his openness for alliance, Owaisi said, "I am always accused of this happening when I contest. I am fine with you allying. Last time, we were in an alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha, who is a Samajwadi Party MP from Jaunpur today.”
However, Congress leader Imran Masood ruled out any alliance with AIMIM, saying the party must oppose all forms of communal politics.
Dismissing any possibility of a compromise with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, senior Masood stated that the fight against communalism must target all its forms equally.
He asserted that the party cannot condemn one form of identity politics while aligning with another, emphasizing that a principled opposition requires confronting both.
However, Masood simultaneously advocated for a cohesive opposition framework, pointing to the recent West Bengal election results as a clear indicator that the time has come for unified action.
Addressing the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the INDIA bloc allies Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, the Saharanpur MP noted that such decisions require open dialogue.
Rejecting rigid, transaction-based bargaining, Masood clarified that alliance math should be ironed out collectively at the negotiating table, leaving final approvals to high-level party leadership.
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are due in February next year, with the BJP eying a consecutive third term under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(with ANI inputs)
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