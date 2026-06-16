/Owaisi’s 2027 UP election playbook: AIMIM signals openness to anti-BJP front, Congress denies alliance

"I went there and said that if an alliance is formed to prevent the BJP from coming to power again, I am ready... Our goal is to ensure that our party candidates who succeed there become MLAs. It is not a question of division. I said the same thing in Bihar, to ally with us. A letter was even written by our president, Akhtarul Iman. It was ignored, and you saw the outcome. In the Rajya Sabha elections, three Congress MLAs and one Muslim MLA from the RJD did not support them," said Owaisi.