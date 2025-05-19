Owaisi Turns Pakistan’s ‘Jija Ji’, Delivers A Masterclass They Didn’t Ask For But Desperately Need

New Delhi: After Pakistanis across the border erupted in offended outrage over Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s support for India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ and criticism of Pahalgam terror attackers, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief served a fiery clapback – soaked in sarcasm and wrapped in wit.

In a video posted by his party’s official Instagram handle, Owaisi delivered his now-viral takedown with a grin and a sprinkle of swagger: “Aaj kal main Pakistan ka bahut bada sala ban gaya hoon. Wahan koi nahi bacha, sirf main hi hoon. Mere jaisa na khul ke bolne wala koi hai, na mere jaisa handsome.”

(These days, I have apparently become Pakistan’s most beloved brother-in-law. There is no one left over there – only me. No one speaks as boldly or looks as handsome as I do.)

Pakistanis were left reeling, unsure whether to be insulted or flattered because their most vocal critic was also their best-dressed.

Owaisi did not stop there. He went full mic-drop mode: “Ab bas main hi hoon. Dekhte raho, sunte raho mere pyaare. Sunne se aapka ilm barhega.”

(So now, it is just me. Keep watching, my dears. Keep listening too – it will improve your knowledge.)

Burn level: diplomatic inferno.

The Hyderabad MP has thrown his weight behind the Modi government and Indian armed forces following the Operation Sindoor’s surgical strike on terror launchpads inside Pakistan. Yoy heard it right. Not on the border. Deep inside Pakistan. And while Islamabad was still busy holding press conferences denying oxygen existed, Owaisi was praising the Army for doing what needed to be done.

In fact, he is even onboard India’s new diplomatic offensive – an all-party delegation being sent to the Gulf to explain how Pakistan continues to moonlight as ‘Terroristan’. Owaisi will be part of the first team led by BJP’s Baijayant Panda to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

In a rare show of bipartisan spine, Owaisi said, “Hum alag-alag parties se hain, lekin desh ke liye kaam kar rahe hain (We may belong to different parties, but we are working for the nation).”

He also reminded everyone that India is not just a big deal; it is the deal. “Hindustan koi chhoti moti country nahi hai. Ye duniya ki paanchvi badi economy hai. Agar yahan kuch hota hai, to duniya hila deti hai (India is not some random small country. It is the world’s fifth-largest economy. If something happens here, the world feels it),” he said.

So, while Pakistan sits in its self-pity puddle, throwing Twitter tantrums, India’s “Jija Ji” is out here dropping truth bombs and looking sharp while doing it.