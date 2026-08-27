/'Laughing stock': P Chidambaram attacks Centre over FCRA, delimitation

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Thursday sharply criticised the functioning of Parliament, saying the Monsoon Session saw little meaningful discussion and too many Bills passed without proper debate. The senior Congress leader also attacked proposed changes to the FCRA, warned that population-based delimitation could hurt southern states, and said One Nation, One Election could weaken India’s federal structure and disrupt the electoral system.
Speaking at a Congress meeting, Chidambaram compared Parliament with state assemblies and pointed to the Tamil Nadu Assembly as an example of stronger debate.
“After watching the proceedings of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, I sometimes feel that I should have been an MLA rather than an MP,” he said.
He questioned why important issues had not been taken up through adjournment motions in Parliament for 12 years. He alleged that 12 bills were passed during the monsoon session without proper discussion.
“Day by day, Parliament is becoming a mockery and a laughing stock,” he said.
Chidambaram alleged that proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act could affect organisations receiving foreign funds for social work. He claimed the changes would target Christian and Muslim organisations and take away their funds and assets.
He cited the case of a Catholic bishop in Sivaganga whose organisation lost its FCRA registration three years ago.
“A government should not loot. This ( FCRA ) Bill is aimed at taking away the funds and assets of Christian and Muslim organisations. It is one of the worst laws,” Chidambaram alleged.
Chidambaram warned that population-based delimitation could reduce the Lok Sabha representation of southern states. He called for parties from southern states, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to oppose what he described as an unfair exercise.
He also opposed One Nation, One Election, saying, “'One Nation, One Election' is against the federal structure of the Constitution. It will completely disrupt the existing electoral system.”
The Monsoon Session began on July 20 and ended on August 13 after 19 sittings over 25 days.
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