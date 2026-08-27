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'Laughing stock': P Chidambaram attacks Centre over FCRA, delimitation

Chidambaram warned that population-based delimitation could reduce the Lok Sabha representation of southern states. He called for parties from southern states, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to oppose what he described as an unfair exercise.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
'Laughing stock': P Chidambaram attacks Centre over FCRA, delimitation
Image Credit: ANI. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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