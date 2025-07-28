P Chidambaram’s ‘Homegrown Terrorists’ Remark Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead Of Op Sindoor Debate

New Delhi: A massive political storm has erupted ahead of the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament, following remarks made by senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram.

In a recent interview with The Quint, Chidambaram questioned the official narrative surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack and suggested that the attackers could have been "homegrown terrorists."

"Have they identified the terrorists? Where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that," Chidambaram said, adding that the government has been unwilling to disclose what the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found so far.

His comments have drawn sharp criticism from the ruling BJP, which has accused the Congress of once again “giving a clean chit” to Pakistan.

Reacting to Chidambaram's remarks, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said on X, "P Chidambaram, former UPA-era Home Minister and the original proponent of the infamous 'Saffron Terror' theory, covers himself with glory yet again: Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There is no evidence of that."

"Once again, the Congress rushes to give a clean chit to Pakistan, this time after the Pahalgam terror attack. Why is it that every time our forces confront Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Congress leaders sound more like Islamabad’s defence lawyers than India’s opposition?" Malviya added.

"When it comes to national security, there should be no ambiguity. But with the Congress, there never is – they always bend over backwards to protect the enemy," he said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla echoed the criticism, saying, “26/11 to Surgical Strike to Pahalgam, Congress ka haath, Pakistan ke saath!” He accused the Congress of siding with Pakistan just hours before the crucial Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor.

Chidambaram also alleged that the government is concealing details about India’s counter-offensive, Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 civilians were killed in front of their families. He said the Centre was “hiding the losses” India suffered during the operation.

"They are also hiding the losses. I said it in a column that in a war, losses will occur on both sides. I understand that India would have suffered losses. Be upfront," Chidambaram said.

Referencing World War II, he added: "Winston Churchill in World War II made a statement every other day. Whatever losses they suffered, Britain suffered; they made it plain. Therefore, they are reluctant to admit the losses. But losses are inevitable and natural in a war. So, admit the losses. I think they think they can put a large shroud on Operation Sindoor. It won't work."

He further questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the issue: "And why is the Prime Minister not speaking on Operation Sindoor? Why do you think there's a reluctance to have a debate in the temple of democracy? That's what Parliament is. After all, Prime Minister Modi has addressed the nation. He's addressed various rallies."

Chidambaram also raised questions about the ceasefire, implying that it wasn’t initiated by India. "Because let's be honest, it was not the Indian government that announced it. It was Donald Trump," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood backed Chidambaram’s statements, turning the criticism back on the government. "You stopped the forces. You brought India and Pakistan to the same level on the global stage. The terrorists are still alive. Aren't you ashamed? If the Pahalgam killers are alive, every Indian should be ashamed," Masood said.

As the Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor begins, Chidambaram's comments are expected to be a major flashpoint between the ruling party and the Opposition.