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PAC probes Rs 166-crore substandard defence buildings highlighted in CAG report in CDS presence

CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani and Army Chief Designate Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth were among the senior officials present during the meeting.
 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
PAC probes Rs 166-crore substandard defence buildings highlighted in CAG report in CDS presence
Image Credit: ANI

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