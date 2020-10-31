PAC Ranking 2020: Kerala, Tamil Nadu named best-governed states, Uttar Pradesh placed at bottom

Bengaluru: The Public Affairs Index-2020 ranked Kerala as the best-governed state in the country. The rankings were released by the Public Affairs Centre (PAC) in Bengaluru. Uttar Pradesh ended at the bottom in the large states category in the PAC ranking 2020.

The states that stood in the first four ranks in the large state category included four southern states: Kerala (1.388 PAI Index point), Tamil Nadu (0.912), Andhra Pradesh (0.531) and Karnataka (0.468).

Odisha and Bihar were at the bottom of the ranking, scoring negative points in the category. They got - 1.461, -1.201 and -1.158 points respectively.

Goa ranked first in small state category with 1.745 points, followed by Meghalaya (0.797) and Himachal Pradesh (0.725).

As per the PAC ranking, Manipur (-0.363), Delhi (-0.289) and Uttarakhand (-0.277) stood as the worst-performing states.

Live TV

Chandigarh emerged the best governed union territory in the category of UTs with 1.05 PAI points, followed by Puducherry (0.52) and Lakshadweep (0.003). Dadar and Nagar Haveli (-0.69), Andaman, Jammu and Kashmir (-0.50) and Nicobar (-0.30) were the least performers.

In its annual report released on Friday, the city-based not-for-profit organisation, , headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan, said the states were ranked on governance performance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development, as reported by PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Kasturirangan said: "The evidence that PAI 2020 generates and the insights that it provides must compel us to reflect on the economic and social transition that is underway in India."

According to the PAC, the governance performance is analysed in the context of sustainable development defined by three pillars of equity, growth and sustainability.

(With agency input)