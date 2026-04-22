Pachpadra refinery blaze: Accident or sabotage before PM Modi's visit? NIA joins probe

JAIPUR: A high-level inquiry has been initiated into the massive fire that broke out at the Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district. A key aspect under examination is whether the incident points to a security lapse, particularly in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s protocol, or if it indicates a deeper conspiracy.

Sources indicate that officers responsible for the security of petroleum installations are also part of the probe. However, it remains unclear which agency will lead the overall investigation. Security agencies typically conduct extensive checks ahead of any Prime Ministerial visit. In this context, the fire has raised serious concerns.

Sources suggest that the Ministry of Home Affairs is treating the incident as a potential breach of established security protocols. On Tuesday, officials and experts from multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a team from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and technical experts from the Ministry of Petroleum, reached the site to begin a detailed investigation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CCTV footage from across the refinery is being closely analysed to identify any suspicious activity. Entry protocols have been tightened, and surveillance of personnel and outsiders has been significantly enhanced.

Spread over 4,500 acres and built for Rs 79,459 crore, the refinery employs over 20,000 workers and staff.

As of now, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has not released a detailed assessment of the damage. Preliminary indications suggest that if the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) has not suffered major damage, commercial production could potentially resume by July 1.

Meanwhile, CM Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site on Tuesday. "I inspected the Rajasthan Refinery located at Pachpadra and held a high-level review meeting with the officials," he wrote on X.

The CM also held discussions with the firefighting personnel and emergency response teams who played a leading role in promptly extinguishing the fire in the CDU.

"Taking the incident that occurred within the refinery complex with utmost seriousness, instructions have been issued for a detailed investigation," he said.

According to preliminary information provided by HPCL officials, the damage is confined to a limited area, he said.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot said that he had a discussion with a chemical engineer from Australia who said that the new refinery just can't catch fire. Technically, refineries have been catching fire due to technical failure after 20-25 years, he added.

Meanwhile, a multi-layered investigation is underway. While central security agencies are probing possible security or sabotage aspects, HPCL has initiated an internal investigation into technical causes.

In its statement, HPCL Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) stated that the fire broke out around 1.55 p.m. in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) section of the refinery. Prima facie findings suggest that a hydrocarbon leak from a valve or flange in the heat exchanger circuit may have triggered the fire.

The company confirmed that the fire was quickly contained by the emergency response team with support from local authorities. No casualties or injuries were reported. The fire remained localised within the heat exchanger stack. Key units, including CDU and VDU, were isolated in time and remain structurally safe. No other sections of the refinery were affected. The exact cause and impact are currently under investigation by both internal and external experts.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has constituted a high-level committee, including external experts, to determine the root cause and recommend corrective measures on priority.

In its statement, officials of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said that they have constituted a high-level committee, comprising external experts, to assess and investigate the root cause behind this incident and recommend remedial actions on an urgent basis.

On Tuesday, around noon, a BSF helicopter arrived from Delhi carrying an expert team, landing at the refinery helipad. The team conducted a detailed inspection, questioned staff and fire personnel, and reviewed CCTV footage from the time of the incident.

A forensic team arrived shortly thereafter and collected evidence from the site.

State Minister Jogaram Patel, meanwhile, stated that expert teams and senior technical specialists from other refineries are being brought in to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the root causes of the leakage, with the aim of ensuring a permanent resolution.

He assured that once the repair work is completed, the refinery will begin commercial production as per the planned schedule.

Meanwhile, both administrative and technical teams are maintaining continuous monitoring to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

He further added that the refinery, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, is expected to become a significant milestone in the region’s industrial development and will also create substantial employment opportunities.