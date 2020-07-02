Padma Awards 2021: Nominations open till 15th September; check eligibility

New Delhi: The government has invited online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards--Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day 2021, from 1st May 2020. The last date for the nominations of the highest civilian awards of the country is 15th September 2020, according to a government statement.

The nominations/recommendations for the Padma awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal- https://padmaawards.gov.in.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested all Central Ministries/Departments, States/UT Governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.

Announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year, these awards seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex are eligible for these awards, which were instituted in 1954. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

The government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations/recommendations including self-nomination.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Further details are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the MHA's official website: www.mha.gov.in. The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on link- https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx