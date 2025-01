Padma Awards 2025: Ex-Suzuki Chief Osamu Suzuki, Pankaj Udhas And Sushil Modi Among Recipients — Check Full List

Padma Awards 2025: The Central government on Saturday announced the list of recipients of Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

The awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine and literature among others. This year’s list of winners includes names like former Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, late Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki and folk singer late Sharda Sinha and former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The set of civilian awards announced includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri decorations. A total of 139 eminent people will be given Padma awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day on Saturday. Out of the total Padma awards, seven people will receive the Padma Vibhushan, the highest civilian award of India, while 19 people will be given the Padma Bhushan and 113 people will be conferred with the Padma Shri.

"Twenty-three of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI and 13 posthumous awardees," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

Former CJI Justice (retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar has been given the Padma Vibhushan, while Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, folk singer Sharda Sinha and M T Vasudevan Nair earned the honour posthumously.

Dinamalar publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer has been awarded Padma Shri for literature, education and journalism. Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, economist Bibek Debroy, gazal singer Pankaj Udhas have been given Padma Bhushan posthumously.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi (posthumous) and film-maker Shekhar Kapur have been given Padma Bhushan. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has earned Padma Bhushan.

Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, recently-retired cricketer R Ashwin and former hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh have been given Padma Shri.

Here's the complete list of the winners:

Padma Vibhushan

1 Shri Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy - Medicine

2 Justice (Retd.) Shri Jagdish Singh Khehar - Public Affairs

3 Smt. Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia - Art

4. Shri Lakshminarayana Subramaniam - Art

5 Shri MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) - Literature and Education

6 Shri Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) - Trade and Industry

7 Smt. Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) - Art

Padma Bhushan

1. Shri A Surya Prakash - Literature and Education - Journalism

2. Shri Anant Nag - Art

3. Shri Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) - Literature and Education

4. Shri Jatin Goswami - Art

5. Shri Jose Chacko Periappuram - Medicine

6. Shri Kailash Nath Dikshit - Others - Archaeology

7. Shri Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs

8. Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti - Trade and Industry

9. Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna - Art

10. Shri PR Sreejesh - Sports

11. Shri Pankaj Patel - Trade and Industry

12. Shri Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) - Art

13. Shri Rambahadur Rai - Literature and Education - Journalism

14. Sadhvi Ritambhara - Social Work

15. Shri S Ajith Kumar - Art

16. Shri Shekhar Kapur - Art

17. Ms. Shobana Chandrakumar - Art

18. Shri Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs

19. Shri Vinod Dham - Science and Engineering

Padma Shri

1. Shri Adwaita Charan Gadanayak - Art

2. Shri Achyut Ramchandra Palav - Art

3. Shri Ajay V Bhatt - Science and Engineering

4. Shri Anil Kumar Boro - Literature and Education

5. Shri Arijit Singh - Art

6. Smt Arundhati Bhattacharya - Trade and Industry

7. Shri Arunoday Saha - Literature and Education

8. Shri Arvind Sharma - Literature and Education

9. Shri Ashok Kumar Mahapatra - Medicine

10. Shri Ashok Laxman Saraf - Art

11. Shri Ashutosh Sharma - Science and Engineering

12. Smt. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande - Art

13. Shri Baijnath Maharaj - Others - Spiritualism

14. Shri Barry Godfray John - Art

15. Smt. Begam Batool - Art

16. Shri Bharat Gupt - Art

17. Shri Bheru Singh Chouhan - Art

18. Shri Bhim Singh Bhavesh - Social Work

19. Smt. Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara - Art

20. Shri Budhendra Kumar Jain - Medicine

21. Shri CS Vaidyanathan - Public Affairs

22. Shri Chaitram Deochand Pawar - Social Work

23. Shri Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous) - Literature and Education

24. Shri Chandrakant Sompura - Others - Architecture

25. Shri Chetan E Chitnis - Science and Engineering

26. Shri David R Syiemlieh - Literature and Education

27. Shri Durga Charan Ranbir - Art

28. Shri Farooq Ahmad Mir - Art

29. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid - Literature and Education

30. Smt. Gita Upadhyay - Literature and Education

31. Shri Gokul Chandra Das - Art

32. Shri Guruvayur Dorai - Art

33. Shri Harchandan Singh Bhatty - Art

34. Shri Hariman Sharma Others - Agriculture

35. Shri Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale - Art

36. Shri Harvinder Singh - Sports

37. Shri Hassan Raghu - Art

38. Shri Hemant Kumar - Medicine

39. Shri Hriday Narayan Dixit - Literature and Education

40. Shri Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) (Duo)* - Literature and Education

41. Shri Inivalappil Mani Vijayan - Sports

42. Shri Jagadish Joshila - Literature and Education

43. Smt. Jaspinder Narula Art Maharashtra

44. Shri Jonas Masetti - Others - Spiritualism

45. Shri Joynacharan Bathari - Art

46. Smt. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin - Social Work

47. Shri K. Damodaran Others - Culinary

48. Shri K L Krishna - Literature and Education

49. Smt. K Omanakutty Amma - Art

50. Shri Kishore Kunal (Posthumous) - Civil Service

51. Shri L Hangthing - Others - Agriculture

52. Shri Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer - Literature and Education - Journalism

53. Shri Lalit Kumar Mangotra - Literature and Education J

54. Shri Lama Lobzang (Posthumous) - Others - Spiritualism

55. Smt. Libia Lobo Sardesai - Social Work

56. Shri MD Srinivas - Science and Engineering

57. Shri Madugula Nagaphani Sarma - Art

58. Shri Mahabir Nayak - Art

59. Smt. Mamata Shankar - Art

60. Shri Manda Krishna Madiga - Public Affairs

61. Shri Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli - Literature and Education

62. Shri Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous) - Art Andhra Pradesh

63. Shri Nagendra Nath Roy - Literature and Education

64. Shri Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous) - Public Affairs

65. Shri Naren Gurung - Art Sikkim

66. Smt. Neerja Bhatla - Medicine

67. Smt. Nirmala Devi - Art

68. Shri Nitin Nohria - Literature and Education

69. Shri Onkar Singh Pahwa - Trade and Industry

70. Shri P Datchanamoorthy - Art

71. Shri Pandi Ram Mandavi - Art

72. Shri Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai - Art

73. Shri Pawan Goenka - Trade and Industry

74. Shri Prashanth Prakash - Trade and Industry

75. Smt. Pratibha Satpathy - Literature and Education

76. Shri Purisai Kannappa Sambandan - Art

77. Shri R Ashwin - Sports

78. Shri R G Chandramogan - Trade and Industry

79. Smt. Radha Bahin Bhatt - Social Work

80. Shri Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy - Art

81. Shri Ramdarash Mishra - Literature and Education

82. Shri Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar - Art

83. Shri Ratan Kumar Parimoo - Art

84. Shri Reba Kanta Mahanta - Art

85. Shri Renthlei Lalrawna Literature and Education Mizoram

86. Shri Ricky Gyan Kej - Art

87. Shri Sajjan Bhajanka - Trade and Industry

88. Smt. Sally Holkar - Trade and Industry

89. Shri Sant Ram Deswal - Literature and Education

90. Shri Satyapal Singh - Sports

91. Shri Seeni Viswanathan - Literature and Education

92. Shri Sethuraman Panchanathan - Science and Engineering

93. Smt. Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - Medicine

94. Shri Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa) - Literature and Education

95. Shri Shyam Bihari Agrawal - Art

96. Smt. Soniya Nityanand - Medicine

97. Shri Stephen Knapp - Literature and Education

98. Shri Subhash Khetulal Sharma - Others - Agriculture Maharashtra

99. Shri Suresh Harilal Soni - Social Work

100. Shri Surinder Kumar Vasal - Science and Engineering Delhi

101. Shri Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj) - Others - Spiritualism

102. Shri Syed Ainul Hasan - Literature and Education

103. Shri Tejendra Narayan Majumdar - Art

104. Smt. Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi - Art

105. Shri Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla - Literature and Education

106. Shri Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi - Literature and Education

107. Shri Vasudeo Kamath - Art

108. Shri Velu Aasaan - Art

109. Shri Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar - Art

110. Shri Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj - Others - Spiritualism

111. Smt. Vijayalakshmi Deshamane - Medicine

112. Shri Vilas Dangre - Medicine

113. Shri Vinayak Lohani - Social Work