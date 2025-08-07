Padmanabhaswamy Temple Chief Priests Asked To Decide On Vault B Opening

The Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, famous for its immense treasures hidden in six underground vaults, is in the news again. The focus of the renewed attention is the mysterious vault B, which has long been surrounded by legends of curses, divine wrath and supernatural powers and remains unopened to this day.

Now, after nearly five years, the debate over opening Vault B of Kerala’s renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple has resurfaced. The issue came up during a joint meeting of the temple's administrative and advisory committees held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. During the meeting, the state government’s representative pointed out that no decision had been taken regarding the opening of Vault B since the Supreme Court's 2020 order. However, the representative of the temple’s tantri (chief priest) was absent. As a result, the committees decided to place the responsibility on the tantri to make a decision on the matter and communicate it at a later date.

A past report by former CAG Vinod Rai, appointed by the Supreme Court, allegedly claimed that Vault B had been opened twice in the past—a claim strongly denied by the erstwhile Travancore Royal Family, who once managed the temple.

The family continues to maintain that Vault B has remained sealed and must be treated with reverence.

The Supreme Court had stepped into the matter back in 2011, following allegations by devotees of large-scale financial irregularities in temple management, particularly involving the gold reserves.

An interim management committee was formed to oversee temple operations, and in 2014, amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam submitted a report highlighting serious concerns.

Historically, the Travancore royal family took charge of the temple after Maharajah Sree Anizham Thirunal dedicated the kingdom to the deity in 1750, declaring that the royals would rule as "Padmanabha Dasa" (servants of Lord Padmanabha).

(With IANS Inputs)