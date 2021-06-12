हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Padmavati Dua, wife of senior journalist Vinod Dua succumbs to COVID-19




Photo tweeted by Somnath Bharti

New Delhi: Top radiologist and wife of Vinod Dua, Padmavati Dua, succumbed to COVID-19, the senior journalist confirmed on Friday (June 11, 2021) night.

Padmavati, popularly known as Chinna Dua, was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital since May 13. She was later taken to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital. She was 61.



Vinod who himself contracted COVID-19 and recovered on June 7, was continuously giving Padmavati's health updates. Three days ago, he had said, "Chinna is not over the hump as yet."

Padmavati survived by Vinod, and her daughters Mallika Dua and Bakul Dua.

She was popular on social media for her exquisite saree collection and was an avid user of Instagram. 

Several fans and celebrities expressed shock at her sudden demise and extended condolences to the family in this hour of grief.
 

