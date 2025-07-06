Pahalgam Attack A Blow To Humanity; Silent Support For Terrorism Unacceptable: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists, asserting that victims of terrorism and its supporters cannot be equated.

“There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. We cannot weigh victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale. Any silent support or approval to terrorism for personal or political interests must be unacceptable,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi was speaking at the Session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ during the BRICS Summit.

Describing terrorism as one of the most serious threats to humanity, Prime Minister Modi referred to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam as “inhuman and cowardly”. He also called the attack an assault on all of humanity.

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 26 innocent tourists.

“At the Session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ during the BRICS Summit, reiterated India’s commitment to the values of peace and brotherhood. Afterall, world peace and security are the foundations of our shared interests and future,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi added that no matter how difficult the circumstances, the path of peace is the best option for the welfare of humanity and India will make every possible effort in this direction.

“India, being the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha believes that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, the path of peace is the best option for the welfare of humanity. And, India will do everything possible in this direction,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi reached Brazil earlier today as part of the fourth stop on his five-country tour, following the conclusion of a landmark visit to Argentina on Saturday.