INDIA VS PAK ASIA CUP MATCH

Pahalgam Attack Cannot Simply Be 'Wished Away,' But Sports Should Not Be Victim Of Politics: CM Omar Abdullah On India vs Pak Asia Cup Match

Chief Minister Abdullah clarified that the primary issue has always been with bilateral cricket matches between India and Pakistan, rather than the multilateral formats of large tournaments.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pahalgam Attack Cannot Simply Be 'Wished Away,' But Sports Should Not Be Victim Of Politics: CM Omar Abdullah On India vs Pak Asia Cup MatchJammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday addressed the controversy over the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, saying that while the Pahalgam attack cannot simply be "wished away," sports should not become a victim of politics.

Chief Minister Abdullah clarified that the primary issue has always been with bilateral cricket matches between India and Pakistan, rather than the multilateral formats of large tournaments.

"Our problem has always been with bilateral cricket matches, and I don't think we have ever had a problem with the multilateral part of large tournaments. You can't wish away what happens. My part of the country has been the direct victim. We all saw what happened in Pahalgam. These are real concerns that we have," CM Abdullah said. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK