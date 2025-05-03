Pahalgam Attack: DG NIA To Submit Preliminary Report To MHA As Crackdown On Terror Network Expands Beyond Valley

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Over a week after the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 and on the day 12 of the investigation into it, the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may return to Delhi today with a preliminary report on the attack, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the gruesome attack, 26 people were killed and several others were injured.

The preliminary report indicates that the attack was the result of collusion between Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Lashkar. Following the completion of this report, the NIA has expanded its investigation into other regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Teams from the agency have interrogated two Over Ground Workers (OGWs), Nisar Ahmad alias Haji and Mushtaq Hussain, at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. Both individuals are from Bhata Durian in the Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

During the interrogation, the NIA attempted to gather more information regarding the Pakistani terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and inquired about their possible hideouts in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir so that they could be cornered at the earliest.

Forces in the Kashmir Valley have also escalated their efforts to dismantle a terror support network, booking around 80 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) under the UAPA. These individuals face a minimum of two years' imprisonment unless a court intervenes.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Army and security forces, launched a series of raids, targeting approximately 100 locations linked to the arrested OGWs. Among the properties searched was that of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, alias Latrum, the founder of the banned Al-Umar terror outfit, who gained notoriety after being released in a 1999 hijacking incident.

As part of ongoing operations, security personnel are actively combing the forests surrounding Pahalgam, focusing on areas in Dachigam, Kulgam, Shopian, and Anantnag. They are also monitoring areas along the LoC where ceasefire violations were reported overnight for the eighth consecutive day, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor.

A multi-agency team comprising NIA, forensic experts, and intelligence representatives is currently stationed in Pahalgam. Since the attack, around 2,500 individuals have been interrogated, with approximately 220 under preventive detention for further questioning. Investigators have identified 15 OGWs with direct connections to the attack, some of whom have already been apprehended.

Advanced 3D mapping technology has been utilized to aid in questioning detainees and gathering critical information about the circumstances surrounding the attack. Forces remain on high alert, as they believe the four terrorists responsible for the gruesome attack are still hiding in the nearby forested areas of Pahalgam.

Intelligence sources indicate that these assailants are well-prepared and self-sufficient, equipped with provisions that allow them to evade capture for extended periods.

Reports suggest that the attackers are armed with sophisticated weaponry, including US-made M4 carbine rifles and AK-47 assault rifles. Forensic analysis confirmed the recovery of used cartridges at the site, aligning with ballistic data indicating the use of these weapons.

One of the most alarming aspects of this attack was the reported use of GoPro cameras mounted on the terrorists' caps, likely intended to document the assault. This tactic is reminiscent of previous attacks conducted by terrorist outfits such as the People’s Anti-Fascist Front and Kashmir Tigers, which operate as proxies for Pakistan-based terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Sources indicate that while the attack was primarily executed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), it received backing from various major terror outfits like Jaish and Harkat.

Additionally, intelligence officials are investigating the potential use of Huawei satellite phones and encrypted messaging platforms that may have facilitated secure communication among the terrorists, allowing them to avoid detection by the forces.