In a dramatic expose in the wake of the ghastly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, intelligence officials have established that one of the major perpetrators, Hashim Musa, is a retired paracommando of the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG). The expose has evoked anger in India and strengthened calls for forceful action against Pakistan.

Hashim Musa: From Pakistan's SSG To Lashkar-e-Taiba

Hashim Musa was sent to Kashmir by Pakistan's military establishment after he underwent specialised training in the SSG. He was subsequently shifted to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, revealing the web of deep contacts between Pakistan's armed forces and the jihadi elements. Musa was said to be working on orders received through satellite communication during the Pahalgam attack.

Musa is also suspected of having been party to earlier terror attacks, such as the October 2024 Ganderbal attack that killed seven civilians and the Buta Pathri attack in which two soldiers and one civilian were killed.

Pakistan's Role Laid Bare

Security agencies affirmed that the adoption of a Pakistani paracommando who has received training as the mastermind in the Pahalgam attack is the hardest evidence to date of Islamabad's direct role in cross-border terror. With Pak Army Chief Asim Munir being put on the hot seat, the Indian establishment is reminding Pakistan of its duplicity globally.

Top Terrorists On Army Radar

In the meantime, the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police have escalated operations, and a list of 14 most-wanted terrorists is under watch. The prime targets are

From Sopore: Adil Rehman

From Pulwama: Amir Nazir Wani, Yawar Ahmad Bhat

From Shopian: Asif Ahmad, Nasir Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad, Amir Ahmad Dar, Adnan Dar

From Anantnag: Zubair Ahmad Wani, Haroon Rashid Gani

These suspects are suspected to be masterminding attacks and hiding infiltrators.

India Demands Global Accountability

The ghastly character of the Pahalgam attack, which has been blamed on Pakistan's militarily trained terrorists, has urged Indian authorities to seek international action. As Islamabad continues to protest its innocence, the evidence being unearthed at the Pahalgam massacre has gravely undermined its credibility.