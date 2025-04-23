Pahalgam Attack: How Kashmiri Pony Rider Sacrificed His Life Fighting Terrorists

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A brave Kashmiri youth, Adil Hussain Shah, risked his life to confront the terrorists during the terror attack in Besran, Pahalgam yesterday. While trying to snatch the terrorists’ weapons, another attacker opened fire on Adil from behind, seriously injuring him and later succumbing to his injuries.

Adil Hussain Shah, who belonged to the Hapat Nar area of Pahalgam, was a hardworking and humble pony rider, who was always at the forefront of serving tourists. Adil, who won the hearts of people with his warm smile and sincerity, was not only the only support of his family but also the pride of his area.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that “Adil’s bravery and sacrifice proved once again that the sons of Kashmir are not only brave but also protectors of humanity. Today, the entire valley mourns the martyrdom of Adil, every eye is filled with tears, and every heart is filled with pride”.

Another local at Hapat Naar said, “We salute Adil's great sacrifice and express our complete solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. We demand that the government declare Adil a national hero and provide full financial and moral support to his family”.