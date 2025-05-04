Pahalgam Terror Attack: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's X accounts have been blocked in India as the tensions between the two nations persist following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

Screenshots of the blocked accounts of Khan and Bhutto showed a message stating that the respective accounts have been 'withheld in India in response to a legal demand'. The profile pictures and cover images of both Pakistani leaders were not visible as well.

The gruesome attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people.

Also Read: Pakistan Minister's X Account Blocked Days After 'India Will Strike' Remark

This comes after the X accounts of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar, were also blocked in India.

Not only ministers, but Pakistani celebrities' accounts were also blocked as part of the crackdown. Social media accounts of Pakistani actors, including Hania Amir and Mahira Khan, are unavailable in India.

In addition, New Delhi also banned several Pakistani YouTube channels.

Also Read: Also Read: 'No Welcome...': Minister Refuses Bouquet At Event Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, New Delhi announced a series of measures against Islamabad, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and downgrading diplomatic ties between the two nations. Pakistani nationals were directed to leave the country, and the Attari-Wagah border was subsequently closed.

On Saturday, India also announced punitive measures against Pakistan, including banning all imports and transit of goods from the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, in an order, said that ships bearing the Pakistan flag will not be allowed to visit any Indian port and an Indian flagship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan.