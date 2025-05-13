Pahalgam Attack: India To Push UNSC Case To Declare TRF As Terrorist Entity

Amid the conflict between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a briefing on Tuesday, said that over the last few years India has shared information with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about why The Resistance Front (TRF), the front for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), should be listed as a terrorist entity, he added that India is set to share more details on this matter.

Jaiswal said, "Over the last two years or so, we have been sharing information with the United Nations Security Council and the monitoring team of the Sanctions Committee as to why the terrorist The Resistance Front (TRF), which is the front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, should be listed as a terrorist entity.”

“We will be also in few days time sharing more details in this regard. Hopefully Security Council 1267 monitoring team will take strong note of what we present, what we file, and take due action against what is required," he continued.

TRF had claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen were killed. The organisation went back on its statement later.

The MEA Spokesperson said, "We have had several rounds of briefings, and in these briefings, we have also shared with you the kind of linkage we see between the perpetrators of the attack of Pahalgam in particular, The Resistance Front (TRF). Foreign Secretary, in his statement, also made very clear the kind of evidence that we see, and an investigation is going on in this particular matter.”

“You would have seen that TRF had taken responsibility, and on the second day, twice, they had taken responsibility. Thereafter, possibly at the behest of their handlers, they rolled it back. But TRF is one organisation that is a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba. We have been pursuing the listing of TRF by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee," he added.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7. In it terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were hit; altogether nine sites were targeted.

(with ANI inputs)