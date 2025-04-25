Advertisement
IRAN

Pahalgam Attack: Iran Offers to Mediate Between India and Pakistan Amid Soaring Tensions

Iran offers to mediate between India and Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack, invoking poet Saadi’s message of unity and shared humanity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 10:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pahalgam Attack: Iran Offers to Mediate Between India and Pakistan Amid Soaring Tensions Image: X/ @araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed Tehran's willingness to help restore relations between India and Pakistan following heightened tensions after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking a post on X, Araghchi said, "India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority."

Araghchi stated that Tehran is prepared to use its good offices in both Islamabad and New Delhi to help foster greater understanding between India and Pakistan during this challenging time.

"Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time, in line with the spirit taught by Persian poet Saadi," Araghchi added in the post.

 

He later refers to a quote from the poet that said, “Human Beings are members of a whole In creation of one essence and soul If one member is inflicted with pain Other members uneasy will remain.”

Meanwhile, the United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard extended support to India following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed after they were asked to recite Kalma and shot at point-blank range by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

"We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack," Gabbard said in a post on X.

