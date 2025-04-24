Pahalgam Attack: Man Carrying Cake Sparks Outrage Outside Pakistan High Commission | VIDEO

Pahalgam Terror Attack: There were high tensions outside the Pakistan High Commission in the capital on Thursday, barely two days since the fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left at least 26 people dead. A man was seen walking towards the High Commission with a box of cake, eliciting cutting-edge reactions on social media and questioning the timing and meaning of the gesture.

There were high tensions outside the Pakistan High Commission in the capital on Thursday, barely two days since the fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left at least 26 people dead. A man was seen walking towards the High Commission with a box of cake, eliciting cutting-edge reactions on social media and questioning the timing and meaning of the gesture.

Dramatic Scenes as Protesters Gather

The incident came to pass amidst increased public and diplomatic indignation. Demonstrators rallied outside the mission chanting slogans of "Pakistan Haye Haye," while online clips of the person carrying cake went viral. Most social media users perceived the action as an "insensitive" or "celebratory" act against the backdrop of the tragedy.

"A big cake, silence to the media, and timing that chills the soul—if this wasn’t a celebration, why the secrecy? Shameful optics at the Pakistan High Commission," wrote one user on X. Another sarcastically commented, "I want to buy or rent the Pakistan High Commission since I’m looking for a flat in Delhi."

India Expels Pakistani Military Advisors, Closes Attari Post

The Indian government has responded furiously to the Pahalgam attack blamed on The Resistance Front (TRF), which is suspected as a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy. Pakistan's defence, air, and naval advisers in New Delhi have been announced as persona non grata by the Cabinet Committee on Security, asking them to depart from India within a week.

Also, India has declared the shutdown of the Attari Integrated Check Post, with only the individuals who travelled with valid endorsements before May 1 permitted to return. India has also blocked the official report of the Government of Pakistan on X from within its country.

Islamabad Calls Security Meeting Over Suspension of Water Treaty

In retaliation, Pakistan has summoned an emergency meeting of its National Security Committee, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss India's move to suspend sections of the Indus Water Treaty. The committee will discuss the domestic and foreign implications of what it described as India's "hastily taken, impulsive and impractical" move, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also blamed India for behaving immaturity and irrationally. "India has not shown any maturity in its response. This is a non-serious approach," he said in a private news channel. With diplomatic tensions running high, the incident with the man and the cake has provided a dramatic and contentious image to an escalating bilateral crisis.