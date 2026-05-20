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NewsIndiaPahalgam attack martyr Aadil Shah honoured: J&K government renames Hapatnar school
PAHALGAM ATTACK

Pahalgam attack martyr Aadil Shah honoured: J&K government renames Hapatnar school

During the institutional renaming ceremony, J&K Education Minister Sakeena Itoo stated that naming educational institutions after such local heroes ensures that their selflessness and bravery remain immortalized in public memory, serving as a guiding light for the youth.

 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Pahalgam attack martyr Aadil Shah honoured: J&K government renames Hapatnar schoolJ&K government renames Hapatnar School after Pahalgam Attack Hero Shaheed Aadil Shah.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has officially renamed the Hapatnar school in the Anantnag district as the Shaheed Adil Memorial High School to honor the supreme sacrifice of martyr Syed Aadil Hussain Shah. 

It’s a step so that martyr’s valorous act during the tragic Pahalgam terror attack will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire generations. 

Syed Aadil Hussain Shah was a local pony ride operator and the sole breadwinner for his family in Hapatnar, Anantnag. On April 22, 2025, during a terrorist attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Adil courageously confronted the attackers barehanded, attempting to snatch a rifle from a terrorist to shield and protect innocent tourists. He was fatally shot while saving lives.

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In addition to renaming the school, his extraordinary courage, which exemplifies the true spirit of Kashmiriyat and local hospitality, was posthumously recognized by the J&K government with a Republic Day honor.

During the ceremony, JK education Minister Sakeena Itoo stated that naming educational institutions after such local heroes ensures that their selflessness and bravery remain immortalized in public memory, serving as a guiding light for youth

The school, earlier known as Hapatnar High School, has now been officially renamed as Shaheed Aadil Memorial High School during a ceremony attended by Minister Sakeena Itoo in the Anantnag district.

The minister recalled visiting the attack site on the same night and said the incident left a deep impact on everyone. She added that the government's decision to rename the school was aimed at honoring the martyrdom and ensuring that future generations remember his sacrifice.

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