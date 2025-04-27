'Pahalgam Attack Reflects Frustration Of...': PM Modi Vows 'Harshest Response' To Terrorism

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Expressing agony and deep pain over the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that families of victims will get justice, and the conspirators and perpetrators of this heinous act, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, will face the harshest response.

Speaking further about the terror attack during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that at the time when peace was restored in Kashmir, terrorists hatched a conspiracy in a bid to destroy the valley.

"This attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism.... At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed once again. That is why such a big conspiracy was hatched. In this war against terrorism, the unity of the nation is our biggest strength... We must strengthen our resolve to face this challenge," PM Modi said.

During the ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi also mentioned the support from other countries that India is receiving against the terror attack and asserted that global leaders have condemned the attack and the entire world is standing with the country in the war against terrorism.

"Global leaders have called me, written letters, and sent messages. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack... The entire world stands with the 1.4 billion Indians in our fight against terrorism. Once again, I assure the victims' families that they will get justice. The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response," he said.

Meanwhile, continuing its massive crackdown on terrorists and terror links, security forces demolished another house belonging to a terrorist in Chotipora village of Bandipora district.

The terrorists whose houses have been demolished so far include Lashkar-e-Taiba's Adil Hussain Thoker, Zakir Ahmad Ganai, Amir Ahmad Dar and Asif Sheikh, Shahid Ahmad Kuttey, Ahsan ul Haq Amir, Jaish-e-Mohammed's Amir Nazeer Wani, Jameel Ahmad Sher Gojri, The Resistance Front's Adnan Safi Dar and Farooq Ahmad Tedwa.

According to security officials, Ahsan ul Haq trained in Pakistan in 2018 and recently "infiltrated" into the Valley; Lashkar commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay has been involved in many anti-national activities; and Zakir Ahmad Ganie was under surveillance for alleged involvement in multiple terror-related activities.

Officials said Farooq Ahmad Tedwa has been operating from Pakistan. Thoker is suspected to be directly involved in Tuesday's attack. A police spokesperson has said the demolitions and the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 10 demolitions of terrorists' houses in Kashmir have been done after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The houses of Asif Sheikh and Adil Hussain Thoker, the two local terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, were demolished by the security forces two days ago. Eight other demolitions were done in Ganderbal, Bandipora, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama. So far, 175 suspects have been detained for questioning in the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With IANS Inputs)