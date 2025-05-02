Pahalgam Attack: Unprovoked Pak Firing Continues For 8th Day Amid Border Tensions, Army Responds

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The Pakistani Army once again resorted to unprovoked firing from posts across the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of Jammu and Kashmir during late hours of Thursday. The troops responded to the firing in a "calibrated and proportionate manner", the Indian Army said.

According to the news agency ANI, the Indian Army has informed about the unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the LoC and said, "During the night of 01-02 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner."

The Indian Army effectively responded to the Pakistani Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC on the night of April 30 in areas opposite Kupwara district as well as in the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in J-K, officials said. This was the seventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistani Army's unprovoked small arms firing on the night of 25 and 26, the news agency reported.

Earlier in the Jammu region, the Indian Army effectively responded to Pakistan's small arms firing across the LoC in Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors. Later, similar ceasefire violations were also recorded further north in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, and across the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal sector.

In a gruesome attack, terrorists gunned down 26 people in J-K's Pahalgam, while injuring several others on April 22.

India's Diplomatic and Other Measures Against Pakistan

India on Wednesday had shut its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). Both countries have blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace, as Pakistan announced this step around a week ago.

After the attack, India had also announced several measures against Pakistan for its 'support of cross-border terrorism,' including curtailing the strength of Pakistan's High Commission, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

