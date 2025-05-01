Pahalgam Attack: What Did US Secretary Of State Rubio Told Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif Amid Border Unrest

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday amid the simmering tensions between India and Pakistan and urged both of them to de-escalate tensions along the LoC following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and scores of people injured.

Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism while asking Sharif to condemn the "unconscionable" Pahalgam terror attack and "de-escalate tensions" with India to "maintain peace and security" in South Asia.

Speaking about his conversation with the US state secretary, Jaishankar said that he discussed the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. He stated that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack must be brought to justice. "Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," Jaishankar posted on X.

Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 1, 2025

During the talks, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam and also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to "de-escalate tensions" and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement. Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against… — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

In his talks with the Pakistan PM, Rubio also encouraged the neighbouring country to cooperate with investigation efforts and re-establish direct communications with New Delhi, according to a statement from US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence, Bruce said.

Today, Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia: US State Department spokesperson Tammy… — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

It comes as there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 brutal attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

Indian security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Both India and Pakistan have also blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace.

India has also taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions. The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC. The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

(With agency Inputs)