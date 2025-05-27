Pahalgam Sends Defiant Message With First-Ever Cabinet Meet, Major Tourism Revival Event Post-Terror Attack

In a strong display of determination and defiance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired the first-ever Cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, followed by a mega tourism revival conference that was attended by more than 150 tourism stakeholders from all over India. The top-level events were viewed as a strategic initiative to revive confidence in Kashmir's tourism industry, which took a major hit following the Baisaran terror attack in April that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists.

Addressing the conference, CM Omar Abdullah asserted, "We will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence. Tourism is not a political tool—it is an economic lifeline for thousands across the valley."

Chief Minister emphasised the need to decouple tourism from the political agenda and asserted that continuous discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are aimed at implementing decisive steps to improve tourist safety and sectoral robustness.

The Cabinet's visit to Pahalgam was symbolic, intended to convey a powerful message to Pakistan and the concerned territories involved in destabilising the region that the government is not shaken and is committed to restoring normalcy. The site was chosen deliberately to overturn fear and demonstrate solidarity with tourism-reliant locals, officials said.

The event was also used as a platform by national tour operators, who had come from different states, to show solidarity and usher in a narrative reboot. "We are here to say one thing: Chalo Kashmir. The valley is open, and it is safe," stated one tour operator, echoing the sentiment.

With 95% cancellations being reported from hotels and allied services in Kashmir after the attack in April, the tourism industry is facing never-before challenges. Pony riders, hotel owners, and Shikarawalas are among the worst affected. The government's renewed attention provides hope for those economically dependent on tourism.

With preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra getting underway in earnest, CM Abdullah promised detailed security arrangements to make the pilgrimage safe and successful.

Overall, the twin events in Pahalgam are an explicit turn towards resilience, economic regeneration, and a strong stand against terror intimidations as the government aims to reestablish Kashmir as a top tourist destination in India.