Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amit Shah Reaches Site; NIA & Army Teams Probe Incident — 10 Updates

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Day after a dastardly terror attack shook Kashmir’s Pahalgam, claiming the lives of at least 28 people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Baisaran meadow, the site of the terror attack. The former BJP chief, who was in Srinagar, on Wednesday paid tributes to those who were killed in the incident. He also met the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, teams of NIA officials and the Army arrived at the incident site to take stock of the situation and investigate the incident that took place on Tuesday. At least 28 persons – mostly tourists – were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years. The deceased also included two foreign nationals and one IB officer.

Here Are 10 Updates

1. Aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, DGCA issues advisory to airlines over surge in pricing and waiving cancellation charges.

2. The bodies of the tourists killed in Tuesday’s terror attack were brought to the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Wednesday morning. After paying tributes to the slain tourists, the Home Minister visited GMC Anantnag to meet those injured in the attack.

3. He also conducted an aerial survey of the attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam, where 16 lives were tragically lost. The bodies of tourists killed by terrorists in Pahalgam were brought to Srinagar on Wednesday as authorities are making arrangements for their return to their native places.

4. The Civil Aviation Ministry has arranged four additional flights from Srinagar today, two each to Mumbai and Delhi.

5. The Civil Aviation Ministry is also ensuring that the airfare does not skyrocket because of the rush as the Srinagar-Jammu Highway remained closed for the fourth day on Wednesday.

6. A team of the NIA reached Srinagar on Wednesday. The team is going to Pahalgam to collect evidence on the terrorists who carried out the cowardly attack on unarmed civilians.

7. A massive search operation was started in Pahalgam immediately after the terror attack to hunt down the terrorists.

8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the terror attack has redoubled the resolve of the nation to eradicate terrorists completely from Indian soil.

9. A total protest shutdown called by traders, industrialists, and political, social and religious organisations paralysed normal life across the Valley today.

10. Public transport, commercial establishments and educational institutions remained closed as very little vehicular movement was witnessed on roads and highways.