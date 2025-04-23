Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2890152https://zeenews.india.com/india/pahalgam-terror-attack-bjp-confirms-retaliatory-strike-plan-against-pakistan-says-ghar-me-ghus-kar-marenge-2890152.html
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Pahalgam Terror Attack: BJP Confirms Retaliatory Strike Plan Against Pakistan, Says 'Ghar Me Ghus Kar Marenge’

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The BJP has said that Pakistan must pay the price for the Pahalgam terror attack in which scores of tourists and local civilians were killed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pahalgam Terror Attack: BJP Confirms Retaliatory Strike Plan Against Pakistan, Says 'Ghar Me Ghus Kar Marenge’

Pahalgam Terror Attack: BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok on Thursday confirmed the party's aggressive stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan, stating that India will act decisively and strike at a time of its choosing after the recent massacre of 26 tourists in South Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Speaking to the media, Alok said, "The terrorists have been identified. Ghar mein ghus kar marenge, apne samay par marenge aur zaroor marenge (We will enter their homes and eliminate them, at our own time — but we will certainly do it)."

Watch BJP Leader's Response Here

On the other hand, the Karnataka BJP also said that neighbouring Pakistan must pay the price for the Pahalgam terror attack in which scores of tourists and local civilians were killed.

“We are all Hindus first, and not divided by caste. Pakistan must pay the price for these killings. We are confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take firm action against the terrorists,” said the Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayedra while addressing a public meeting as part of the 'Janakrosh Yatra'.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK