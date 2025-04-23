Pahalgam Terror Attack: BJP Confirms Retaliatory Strike Plan Against Pakistan, Says 'Ghar Me Ghus Kar Marenge’

Pahalgam Terror Attack: BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok on Thursday confirmed the party's aggressive stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan, stating that India will act decisively and strike at a time of its choosing after the recent massacre of 26 tourists in South Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Speaking to the media, Alok said, "The terrorists have been identified. Ghar mein ghus kar marenge, apne samay par marenge aur zaroor marenge (We will enter their homes and eliminate them, at our own time — but we will certainly do it)."

Watch BJP Leader's Response Here

On the other hand, the Karnataka BJP also said that neighbouring Pakistan must pay the price for the Pahalgam terror attack in which scores of tourists and local civilians were killed.

“We are all Hindus first, and not divided by caste. Pakistan must pay the price for these killings. We are confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take firm action against the terrorists,” said the Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayedra while addressing a public meeting as part of the 'Janakrosh Yatra'.