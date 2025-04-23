Pahalgam Terror Attack: Chilling Video Shows Moment Tourists Attacked By Terrorists | WATCH

Kashmir Terror Attack In Pahalgam: A disturbing video has emerged recording the horrifying seconds of a terror attack that shook the peaceful Baisaran meadows close to Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22. The images shot from afar reveal bodies scattered on the grass and sounds of gunfire ringing through the beautiful valley.

The mayhem, which started at around 3 PM, took the lives of 27 individuals, among them an Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau personnel. Eyewitnesses described scenes of brutality and panic, with terrorists reportedly seeking to identify victims before shooting them.

Scenic Destination Turned Killing Ground

Baisaran, sometimes referred to as "Mini Switzerland" because of its verdant scenery, is a tourist destination just six kilometers uphill from Pahalgam. The locality, crowded with tourists, suddenly fell into chaos as the laughter and play were replaced with gunshots.

THEY. WERE. MASSACRED. BECAUSE. THEY. WERE. HINDUS.



Do not let the media or political elites sanitize what just happened in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This was not a "tourist attack."



It was a religious cleansing—a ritualistic slaughter committed by Islamic terrorists who asked the… pic.twitter.com/LFZlNAcNY8 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 23, 2025

Another viral video that has captured international attention displays tourists having a peaceful afternoon—kids playing, a woman on the zip wire—before the first gunshot, then screams and panic as automatic gunfire erupted.

Eyewitness Accounts of Targeted Killings

One of the survivors, 26-year-old Asavari Jagdale of Pune, Maharashtra, recounted how her father was killed after being compelled to recite an Islamic verse. "They shot him thrice—on the head, behind the ear, and in the back," she explained.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has accepted responsibility for the bloodbath.

Massive Security Response and Rescue Operation

Security personnel, including the Army, CRPF, and local police, cordoned off the region and carried out a large-scale manhunt. As the terrain presented severe obstacles, evacuation was carried out through helicopters while ponies were used by locals to carry the injured.

Anantnag and Srinagar emergency control rooms were triggered. Airlines like Air India and IndiGo added flights to Srinagar and exempted reschedule charges. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu issued a strict warning against surge price.

PM Modi, Top Ministers React Quickly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi straight from his Saudi Arabia diplomatic tour and called for an emergency meeting after landing at New Delhi. NSA Ajit Doval, EAM S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Srinagar and paid a visit to the Police Control Room where he met victim families and later went for a ground inspection in Pahalgam.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also cut short her official trip to the United States. She is an integral part of the Cabinet Committee on Security, which is following events very closely.

Relief Measures Announced

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir has declared compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has dispatched a top team headed by an Inspector General to help with the probe.

The nation continues to mourn as authorities ramp up efforts to bring those responsible for this heinous attack to justice.