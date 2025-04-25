Pahalgam Terror Attack: Days after US President Donald Trump extended his unconditional support to India following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the US has called for the perpetrators of the terrorist attack to be brought to justice.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday (local time) shunned a Pakistani journalist during a press briefing for questioning her over border tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, adding that US President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear that the US stood with India and strongly condemned all forms of terrorism.

"I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation. The President and the Secretary have said things, as has the Deputy Secretary; they have made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner," Bruce said.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time), Tammy Bruce said that Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made clear that Washington stands with India and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. She said that the US prays for those who lost their lives in the attack and for the recovery of the injured.

On the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Bruce said, "As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and pray for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice."

Here Are Top Updates

1. Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing at least 26 tourists while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

2. Asked whether the US sees Pakistan behind the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Tammy Bruce responded, "I put it at the top because it was a horrible situation. At the same time, that is going to be the extent of the comments at this point. What I can tell you, of course, as we all know, it's a rapidly changing situation, and we are monitoring it closely, as you might imagine. And we, of course, are not now taking a position on the status of Kashmir or of Jammu either. So that's really going to be the extent of what I can say."

3. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

4. India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. India has also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

5. The US administration under President Donald Trump continues to support India after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and offered his condolences at the loss of lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Trump condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this "heinous attack".

6. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror."

7. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with India. Sharing a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost and for the recovery of the injured." "Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.

(With agencies Inputs)