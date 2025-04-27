Pahalgam Terror Attack: Diplomatic Actions Done, India Eyes Range of Military Options As Retaliation Against Pakistan

Pahalgam Attack Fallout: With India briefing dozens of countries over the Pahalgam terror attack and countries from across the world extending support to New Delhi, the Narendra Modi government is now mulling a range of retaliatory military options against Pakistan. While many BJP leaders have assured that a military response is inevitable, talks are happening about the type of response and its timing. Union Minister Hardeep Puri has said that India will give a befitting reply and it's just a matter of a few days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said that India will hunt down the terrorists and their masters to the end of the earth. With the opposition already backing the government for any action, a military response alongside the diplomatic one is highly likely. The Indian Army is also carrying out massive manhunt in Kashmir against terrorists. So far, army has demolished homes of seven local terrorists.

According to reports, India is considering multiple options including the one where the Indian security forces are not required to cross the border to launch a strike. India had launched a similar strike in Balakot in 2019 when precision-guided bombs were dropped at terror hideouts in Pakistan without the army crossing the border.

The Indian Army has undertaken modernisation of its fleets and weapons in the last five years and is considering targeting terrorists from within the Indian side of the border.

Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lt General DS Hooda told the Indian Express that India has both options at its disposal - a ground operation and an aerial strike. “ I wouldn’t at this stage completely rule out the military option,” said Hooda.

The retired army officer said that India has attack drones which are capable of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan from within the Indian side of the Line of Control. Notably, India had carried out a surgical strike by crossing the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016.