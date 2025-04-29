Pahalgam Terror Attack Fallout: 48 Resorts, Key Tourist Spots Shut in J&K, Tourism Suffers Major Blow

The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the shutdown of 48 resorts and several popular tourist spots in the Union Territory, days after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 civilians. The precautionary step is being taken in view of growing security concerns and fear among tourists and locals alike.

Major Tourist Sites Out Of Bounds

Tourist destinations like Doodhpatri in Budgam and Verinag in Anantnag have been made off-limits to visitors. The beautiful valleys and crowded markets of Pahalgam, previously overcrowded with tourists, are now empty, and tourist arrivals have dipped drastically in the wake of the attack.

Impact On Livelihoods

Tourism, which is the lifeblood of thousands in Jammu and Kashmir, has suffered an unprecedented blow. Locals, who are most dependent on the industry for livelihood, have also shown great anxiety over the economic fallout. People have also conducted protests throughout the Union Territory, denouncing the attack and demonstrating solidarity with the victims.

Omar Abdullah's Emotional Appeal

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaking to a special assembly session, demanded strong action against terrorism. In a moving address, he commended the spontaneous, mass street protests against the attack, a rare moment of harmony in the tumultuous history of Kashmir.

"From Kathua to Kupwara, there is no town or village where people did not protest against this. They said, 'Not in my name,'" Abdullah said, vowing not to politicize the tragedy for demands like statehood. "My politics is not cheap," he emphasised.

PM Modi Vows Retaliation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised swift and harsh retaliation against the perpetrators. He had promised the country that Indian forces would hunt down the terrorists and their backers relentlessly, announcing that justice would be served.