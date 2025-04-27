Pahalgam Terror Attack: FBI Director Offers 'Full Support' As India Mulls Action Against Pakistan

Pahalgam Terror Attack: FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday assured “full support” from the United States to India following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. He also offered condolences to all the victims of the terror attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mainly including tourists holidaying in the valley. Patel stated that the Pahalgam attack is a reminder of the constant threats that the world faces from the evil of terrorism.

"The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir -- and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government. This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these," Patel said in a post on X. As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22.

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump took a likely U-turn after expressing full support for India following the terror attack amid tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking on the unrest between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Trump said on Friday that there have always been tensions between the two countries, and they will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other”.

Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, on Saturday, spoke to the widow and daughter of Late Samir Guha, a central government officer and one of the three tourists from West Bengal who were killed in Kashmir’s Pahalgam terror attack, as reported by news agency IANS.

Here Are Top Updates

1. The NIA officers arrived at Guha’s residence at Sakher Bazar in Behala, Kolkata and spoke to Guha’s widow and daughter for over four hours. Both of them were with Guha at Pahalgam while the ghastly terror attack took place, following the selective killing of Hindu tourists.

2. IANS sources said that the NIA official tried to get information from Guha’s widow and daughter about what they actually saw while the terrorist attacks took place. The investigating officials also tried to get a rough idea of the number of terrorists they witnessed during the massacre.

3. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, located in J&K during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the shared resolve of both nations to combat terrorism in all its forms. President Pezeshkian expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims affected by the attack.

4. Earlier, US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and offered his condolences for the loss of lives in the terror attack. Trump condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this "heinous attack."

5. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror."

6. US Vice President JD Vance also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour.

7. PM Modi thanked Vance and Trump for their messages of support and solidarity. "Vice President @VP @JDVance called Prime Minister @narendramodi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. He expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. PM thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity," Jaiswal posted on X.

8. Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

9. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory to the treaty.

