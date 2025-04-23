Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Give Them The War They Want', Netizens Demand Israel-Like Action Against Pakistan

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Terrorists from Pakistan and their local aides struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The terror attack has sent shockwaves across the world with condolences pouring in from global leaders. The political parties have extended their support to the government seeking action against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials participated in the Cabinet Committee of Security to discuss the situation emanating from the attack.

On the other hand, the social media is abuzz with reactions and condolences. Netizens are demanding strict action against Pakistan with some calling for another surgical strike while others want India to do the same to Pakistan that Israel did to Hamas.

"India Must Learn From Israel," said a social media user.

Another user said, "You did everything you could to make peace with. Now Go, give them the war they want."

"We need revenge Modiji," said other user.

"The terrorists came out of nowhere and started attacking innocent citizens. What Israel did to Palestine, India should do to Pakistan," said other user.

The Cabinet Committee on Security discusses and debates defence policy, expenditure, and all matters of national security for India. It is the highest decision-making body for appointing heads of national security agencies, as well.

The meeting included top leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who were part of the committee. The National Security Advisor, Cabinet Secretary, and Defence Secretary also attend the meetings.