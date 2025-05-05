Pahalgam Terror Attack: Himanshi Narwal, Wife Of Deceased Navy Officer, Trolled For...; NCW Says THIS

Pahalgam Terror Attack: After the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, a picture of Himanshi Narwal sitting still and silently beside her husband, Navy Officer Vijay Narwal's body, took social media by storm. But the netizens' support soon turned into trolls and hatred after she appealed that Muslims or Kashmiris should not be targeted.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) came to her rescue, noticing the troll and hate that Himanshi faced on the internet.

In the Pahalgam attack, the terrorists had gunned down 26 people, and several others were injured.

Talking to reporters, Himanshi had said that she does not want people to act against Kashmiris and Muslims, but she wanted justice.

"We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," she said.

#WATCH | Karnal | "...We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," says Himanshi, wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. pic.twitter.com/LaOpBVe7z2 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

Taking note of trolling of the victim's wife, the NCW in a post on the social media platform X, said that while the entire country is hurt and angry by the terror strike, but targeting Himanshi on social media is "extremely reprehensible and unfortunate".

"Many citizens of the country were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In this attack, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji was shot dead along with others after asking him about his religion. The entire country is hurt and angry by this terrorist attack," the post read.

"After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, the way his wife Ms. Himanshi Narwal ji is being targeted on social media in relation to one of her statements is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate. Trolling a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form," it added.

NCW also said that it is committed to protecting the dignity and respect of every woman.

"Any kind of agreement or disagreement should always be expressed with decency and within constitutional limits. The National Commission for Women is committed to protect the dignity and respect of every woman," the Commission added.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले में देश के अनेक नागरिकों की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस हमले में अन्य लोगों के साथ लेफ्टिनेंट विनय नरवाल जी से उनका धर्म पूछकर उन्हें गोली मार दी गई थी। इस आतंकी हमले से पूरा देश आहत व क्रोधित है।



लेफ्टिनेंट विनय नरवाल जी की मृत्यु के पश्चात… — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 4, 2025

Himanshi's statement on peace attracted a series of targeted posts online. Some posts trolled the widow of Vijay Narwal, while some social media users posted foul comments regarding her remarks.

(with ANI inputs)