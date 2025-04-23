Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Illness Saved Lives Of Slain IB Officer’s Relatives

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A pall of grief has descended over Aruhi village in Rohtas district following the tragic death of Manish Ranjan, an officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Manish Ranjan, originally from Bihar but currently posted in Hyderabad, had traveled to Pahalgam on vacation with his wife and two children. According to his uncle Alok Priyadarshi, Manish had initially planned to take his extended family along for the trip. However, due to his uncle’s poor health, the rest of the family canceled their plans — a twist of fate that likely saved their lives.

The news of the attack has left the family shattered. Manish’s father, Manglesh Mishra, a retired high school teacher, resides in Jhalda, Purulia district, West Bengal. The officer’s mortal remains are expected to be taken to Jhalda for final rites, and family members are preparing to travel there.

Manish Ranjan, who was married in 2010 in Allahabad, was the eldest of three brothers — all serving in government positions. He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

As the family mourns this sudden loss, they are also demanding strict action against the perpetrators of the attack. The tragedy has turned what was meant to be a family holiday into a heartbreaking reminder of the risks borne by those in national service.

A total of 26 people including tourists and two foreign nationals were killed in the one of the deadliest terror attack aimed at civilians in the valley. (Reproter: Amarjeet Kumar)