Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Security Forces Are Closing In On Terrorists Involved

The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces have been combing the dense forests and hilly terrain of Kashmir in search of the 4-5 terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Having identified the terrorists and released their sketches, the security forces have located the terrorists four times and even exchanged fire once. However, due to the dense terrain, they managed to escape.

Two Pakistani terrorists suspected of killing 26 people in Pahalgam are believed to have infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir about 18 months ago, reports suggest. The group is thought to have crossed into India through the Samba-Kathua region by breaching the border fence and has since been linked to multiple terror activities. Anantnag Police have identified the two Pakistani nationals as Ali Bhai, also known as Talha, and Hashim Musa, who also goes by the alias Suleiman.

A senior official from the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that authorities are relying on technical intelligence and assistance from local tribal communities to track the suspects. The Army is employing advanced technology, including mini-drones, and helicopters have been deployed to aid the search operations.

Police have issued sketches of the two Pakistani terrorists along with a local Lashkar-e-Taiba recruit, Adil Hussain Thoker, who is suspected to be the third attacker involved in the Pahalgam incident. A reward of ₹20 lakh has been announced for any information leading to their capture. Initial sightings placed the terrorists in the forests near Hapat Nar village in Anantnag’s Pahalgam tehsil. However, they managed to evade capture by exploiting the dense forest cover.

Due to the terrorist attack, tensions have been prevailing between India and Pakistan. Both nations are gearing up for further escalation with Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif claiming an imminent military incursion by India.