Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Trump, Putin, Meloni, Other World Leaders Reacted To Kashmir Killings

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, terrorists opened fire at tourists, killing 27 people, marking the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. Those dead included two foreigners - from UAE and Nepal - and two locals. One officer from the Intelligence Bureau and another from the Indian Navy were among the deceased. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has short-terminated his Saudi Arabia trip, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level meeting to ascertain the situation and anti-terror operation.

The tourists gathered at Baisaran were from several states. Among the dead were tourists from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. At least one person from Gujarat, three from Tamil Nadu and two from Maharashtra were among the injured, according to initial reports. A massive anti-terrorist operation has been launched to hunt down the assailants and security forces have fanned out in all directions, they said. The Jammu and Kashmir administrations set up 24X7 emergency control rooms in Anantnag and Srinagar. The incident comes when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after reeling under militancy for years.

The world leaders have expressed condolences while saying that they stand with India in this hour of grief. US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance condemned the attack.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all," said Trump.

JD Vance said, "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which caused numerous victims. Italy expresses its closeness to the families affected, the injured, the Government and all the Indian people."

President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. "... I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations..." he said.

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist attack. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the UAE affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Embassy of Iran in India said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured."

Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou also condemned the attack. "Strong condemnation of the dastardly attack in Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. France stands in solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism," said Mathou.

The Embassy of Ukraine in India said, "Ukraine is deeply concerned over the attack on tourists at Pahalgam, J&K. We endure the loss of life from terrorism daily and firmly condemn terrorism in all its forms. When innocent people are murdered, it brings unbearable pain. The perpetrators should be held accountable."

Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India, posts on 'X', "My most sincere condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the people of India. I pray for the swift and full recovery of the injured."