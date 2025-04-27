Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2891914https://zeenews.india.com/india/pahalgam-terror-attack-impact-enters-capital-5000-pakistani-nationals-identified-in-delhi-2891914.html
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Pahalgam Terror Attack Impact Enters Capital: 5000 Pakistani Nationals Identified In Delhi

The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has shared the list with a special branch of the Delhi police, and it was further shared with the district concerned for further verification and identification. 

|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 12:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pahalgam Terror Attack Impact Enters Capital: 5000 Pakistani Nationals Identified In Delhi Police personnel stand guard at closed Matia Mahal Market during the 'Delhi Bandh' call to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has handed over the list of around 5000 Pakistani nationals living in the national capital to the Delhi police to ensure these people return home. The visas of Pakistan nationals have been revoked in the wake of the recent directive of the centre, prompted by a recent terrorist attack on tourists in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has shared the list with a special branch of the Delhi police, and it was further shared with the district concerned for further verification and identification. The list includes the names of Hindu Pakistan nationals who have Long Term Visas (LTVs) and are exempted.

"The list has been handed over to the district concerned for verification, and asked the Pak nationals to return to their homeland. Central and North East districts have a high number of Pakistani nationals living in the area," said a senior official. The official added that a meeting was called over the matter and Delhi police has been instructed to take immediate action on the matter. Senior officers are monitoring the situation.

The officers of the special branch of the Delhi police and the Intelligence Bureau have been entrusted to collect information about these Pakistani nationals residing in Delhi and ask them to leave India at the earliest. Another officer confirmed that they have two lists of 3000 and 2000 Pakistan nationals staying in Delhi. There are certain names that overlap, and it is subject to verification of their stay as many Pakistan nationals have already left.

On Friday, MHA issued an order regarding the revocation of visas of Pakistan nationals except Medical, Diplomatic and Long-Term visas, with effect from April 27, 2025. The existing medical visas shall also stand invalid after April 29, 2025.

The government later clarified that LTVs already granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain valid. According to estimates, around 900 people are living near Majnu Ka Tila and 600-700 near Signature Bridge.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK