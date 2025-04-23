Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Suspends Indus Water Treaty; Scraps SAARC Visa For Pakistanis, Closes Attari Check Post

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India on Wednesday took strict decisions further downgrading its ties with Pakistan after Islamabad-backed terrorists killed 26 people including tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a marathon meeting taking significant decisions, bringing the India-Pakistan diplomatic ties to a historic low.

The key decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security include suspension of the Indus Water treaty, halt on special visas and reduction of the diplomatic staff at the Pakistan High Commission in India. Addressing media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the CCS noted that the Pahalgam attack came in the wake of the successful holding of JK polls and its steady progress towards economic growth. He said that in a briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Security on the Pahalgam attack, cross-border linkages of a terrorist attack were also brought out. Misri further said that the CCS condemned the Pahalgam attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

Below are key decisions taken by the CCS:

* Indus Water Treaty to be kept in abeyance with immediate effect till Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism.

* Pakistani military attaches have a week to leave India.

* All Pakistani military attaches in India declared persona non grata.

* Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. The scheme provides visa facilities for officials and special guests.

* Overall strength of Indian and Pakistan high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions.

* All-party meeting likely to be held on Thursday in wake of Pahalgam terror attack: Sources.

* India to withdraw its military attaches from Pakistan: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

* Cabinet Committee on Security decided to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect.

* Cabinet Committee on Security reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others.